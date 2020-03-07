Deulofeu delivers positive update following surgery

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu has confirmed he has undergone successful surgery on his ruptured ACL.

Spain international Deulofeu suffered the injury during Watford’s memorable 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend – a result that ended the Reds’ hopes of going through the entire top-flight season unbeaten.

The injury suffered by Deulofeu took the shine off what was an important victory for the Hornets, as they bid to fight off the threat of relegation.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery on the injury earlier this week and he has now confirmed the operation was a success, although he is unlikely to play again this campaign.

“I just wanna say thanks to all the love and messages what you send me in the last few days, I can see the quality people around me,” Deulofeu confirmed in a statement released on Watford’s official Twitter account.

“The surgery with Doctor Monllau was perfect, I appreciate a lot his work.

“I’m strong and the people who know me… they know I’m gonna work really hard to be back soon and healthy.”

Watford will certainly miss Deulofeu in their battle to avoid relegation, as the former Barcelona and Everton star has scored four goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this term, featuring regularly under Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores and current boss Nigel Pearson.

The Hornets have important matches to come over the next few weeks against the likes of Leicester and Burnley and Deulofeu will be hoping to return to a team still playing in the Premier League, rather than one that has been relegated to the Championship.

Deulofeu originally joined Watford on loan from Barcelona in January 2018 before making that move permanent the following summer in a reported €13million deal.

The forward, who has won four caps for Spain, the last of which came in 2017, is under contract at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2023.