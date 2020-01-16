Moyes moves on after West Ham miss out on primary target

West Ham boss David Moyes says the club have already turned their attention to other transfer targets after missing out on Gedson Fernandes.

Portugal international Fernandes emerged as one of West Ham’s top transfer targets this month and the club agreed terms with Benfica over an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy.

However, Tottenham came to the same agreement with the Lisbon club and Fernandes ultimately opted to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Moyes admits it was a blow to miss out on the highly-rated 21-year-old but insists the Hammers have other transfer targets they are now focusing on.

“Was I disappointed [to miss out on Fernandes]? Well I don’t know, we will see in time,” Moyes told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

“I’m sure Tottenham will see him as a good signing. We’ve got other targets we have in mind and are looking at and will look to bring in the right ones if we can do.”

One name linked with a switch to West Ham is Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, who played under Moyes during their time together at Everton, with the Scot handing him his professional debut as a teenager in 2011.

However, Moyes has refused to be drawn on the speculation although the England international could become available given he has only featured sporadically for Frank Lampard’s side so far this season.

“The one thing I will never do is talk about players at other clubs, not to upset other managers and it’s wrong to do so,” Moyes responded when asked about Barkley.

“Anything we think will improve our side, we will be interested to try and bring in.”

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph is the only new arrival at West Ham so far this month, returning to the club for a second spell from Middlesbrough.

He is in line to feature against Everton this weekend due to the injury absence of regular number one Lukasz Fabianski.