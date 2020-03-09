Haller wants wins to go with Hammers’ performances

Sebastien Haller says good performances count for nothing and West Ham must now start earning points if they want to stay up.

The Hammers lost out to Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday and remain well in the relegation scrap, sitting two places above the bottom three, level on points with both Watford and Bournemouth directly below them.

Haller was as frustrated as everyone else with the 1-0 defeat as David Moyes’ side probably deserved more from the game, but the forward says now’s not the time for hard-luck stories and they must start taking their chances to pick up important victories in the run-in.

He said on the club’s website: “Everyone was great [on Saturday], everyone made a strong game, but the only thing is I should have scored, Mikey [Antonio] should have scored, and that’s the thing that we missed.

“I think, because everything we did was OK, and if we’d scored earlier, everything in the game would have been different.”

Haller, who has scored seven league goals this season since his £36million summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt, knows the level of performances from Moyes’ side have been much better of late although it’s no good if they are not winning games.

The recent 3-2 defeat at champions-elect Liverpool was followed up by a much-needed victory over Southampton although the loss at the weekend means any momentum built up has been checked again.

Haller is hopeful they will get their rewards soon, with games coming up against Wolves, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle in the coming weeks.

He added: “We need to get good performances and this is what we’ve done for the last couple of weeks. But the thing is, now we are not about playing well, it is just about the points, so even if we play bad, we have to get three points. We need to do it and hopefully we can.”