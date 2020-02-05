Jimenez urges Wolves to keep rolling on

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has urged the squad to keep churning out performances when they return to action after the winter break.

A top-four finish is still very much on the cards for Wolves and Jimenez is hoping to fire the club to it.

After a patchy start to the campaign, the West Midlands side have found a steadier path and currently sit just six points shy of the Champions League places in eighth after Saturday’s goalless draw with Manchester United.

They remain in this season’s Europa League and are set to take on La Liga outfit Espanyol in the round of 32 later this month.

Jimenez has played a key role in helping Wolves enjoy a positive first half of the campaign, scoring 20 goals in 38 appearances, but insists he sees further room for improvement.

“I feel good and happy. I’m satisfied on what I’ve been doing with the team, what I’ve been working and doing. It’s important to keep growing as a player and as a person,” Jimenez said.

Wolves are currently away in Marbella on a warm-weather training camp, with the winter break keeping them out of action competitively until February 14 when they host Leicester.

Candid snaps from Marbella 📸🔥 pic.twitter.com/HAGapcyUN5 — Wolves (@Wolves) February 4, 2020

Games come thick and fast after the home encounter with the Foxes, with a double-header against Espanyol to be played either side of a Premier League clash against relegation-haunted Norwich.

The Mexico international, who fired his nation to Gold Cup glory last summer, is hungry for more success and insists the squad will be raring to go.

Jimenez added: “In the league, we want to keep winning points, keep growing as a team and in the Europa League do everything to go through the phases.

“If we need to defend, we all do it, if we need to attack, we all do it. That’s important for us as well, to know that we can do it, and this is the second consecutive year we are fighting up there and that is where we want to be.”