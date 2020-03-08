Top boss says Wolves star Jimenez can play for Arsenal or Chelsea

Jimenez continues to impress in his second Premier League campaign with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and has scored 13 top-flight goals plus another nine in the Europa League.

Aside from his stunning goal tally, his performances have also been of the highest quality and drawn attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Manchester United were reportedly keen on the 28-year-old during the January transfer window, but Wolves did not entertain any bids for their Mexican hitman.

Aguirre, who coached Mexico at two World Cup finals and is now in charge at Leganes, believes Jimenez has the ability to grace any club in the Premier League.

“He has all the elements for that. He is a good player, scorer, who knows how to play in the area and also outside,” said the 51-year-old.

“I would like to see him in a big club in England, an Arsenal, a Chelsea. He could play there perfectly now,” he added in interview for Marca Claro.

Spurs defender Eric Dier, who did his best to shut down Jimenez in Wolves’ 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, called him “one of the best strikers in the Premier League” after that game, adding “he does everything very well”.

Conor Coady, Jimenez’s captain at Molineux, praised the striker’s desire to improve every single day and urged the club to keep hold of him amid interest from some bigger names.

Coady said: “His all round game, he is such a good professional, he wants to work hard every single day. It is his all-round game he has improved, he is a sensational footballer.”