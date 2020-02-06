Real Madrid keen on Aston Villa ace Grealish

Real Madrid are reported to be weighing up a swoop for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish at the end of the season.

Grealish has enjoyed an outstanding season with the English Premier League side, who will face a battle to keep hold in the summer as a number of clubs are keen to land him.

Manchester United have been strongly linked and are expected to make a move during the close season, while Barcelona have also been mentioned as possible admirers.

Grealish has stood out in a Villa side flirting with relegation, scoring seven goals and laying on another five assists to make him one of the top Premier League midfielders this campaign.

It is no surprise the 24-year-old is attracting plenty of interest although Villa will do all they can to keep him, especially if they win their battle to stay up.

Manchester United are said to be in the box seat to do a deal if Villa do sell and they will be confident of keeping him in the Premier League.

However, the player is sure to have his head turned if a club the size of Real Madrid come knocking, especially while Zinedine Zidane is in charge of Los Blancos.

The Frenchman has put at least one new midfielder high on his wanted list this summer and it would appear Grealish is a top target.

Zidane does have other options, with Ajax star Donny van de Beek a known target and he could be on his way to the Bernabeu.