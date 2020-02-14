Van de Beek downplays return of Real interest

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has played down speculation Real Madrid could make a move for his services at the end of the season.

Los Blancos have previously been linked with the 22-year-old, who was a key figure in helping Ajax secure the Eredivise title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Premier League outfit Manchester United have also been suggested as a possible suitor for the playmaker but Real are considered the frontrunners to land Van de Beek this summer.

Amid all the speculation and rumours of Real’s interest growing in his services, Van de Beek has reacted calmly to the situation with a sense of ‘what will be will be’.

“It makes no sense I can’t control what people say,” Van de Beek was reported as telling Algemeen Dagblad (via SPORT). “I think it is premature. I have often said: I will not hurry; I am fine here.”

However the Netherlands international, who has provided eight goals and four assists in 19 league games for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, did not completely rule out a switch to the Bernabeu in the future, adding: “If it happens, it happens.”

Reports have suggested Real will offer £45m to try and get a deal over the line for another one of Ajax’s rising stars.

The Dutch giants have already agreed to sell 26-year-old winger Hakim Ziyech this summer to Chelsea and Van de Beek could be the next big name to leave the Dutch giants, if Real get their way.