Dortmund loanee open to Real Madrid return

Borussia Dortmund loanee Achraf Hakimi says he would welcome a return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Real agreed to let Hakimi join Dortmund on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2018 to aid his development at senior level.

The 21-year-old graduated from Real Madrid’s academy in August 2017 to offer cover for Dani Carvajal and Nacho and he earned his senior debut in October of that year.

Regular first-team chances were few and far between, however, and he finished the 2017-18 campaign with just nine La Liga appearances under his belt.

Dortmund came knocking in the summer of 2018 and their offer to take Hakimi to Germany for two seasons was accepted by the Spanish giants.

The Morocco international featured 21 times in the Bundesliga last term, starting 19 times, and has turned out in each of their 25 encounters in 2019-20, scoring three times.

Hakimi has played a big role in helping Dortmund to second in the league as they look to keep the pressure on defending champions Bayern in the title race.

Reports claim Dortmund are keen to keep hold of Hakimi beyond his current deal but Real will have the final say on his future.

Los Blancos are in need of regeneration, having lost further ground in the La Liga title race over the weekend, and Hakimi admits he is open to returning to the Santiago Bernabeu to help his boyhood club.

Hakimi said: “Madrid has been my home, I really enjoyed it there. If Real Madrid wants me to come back, I will come back. If it’s not meant to be, I will then have to make my story in another great club.”