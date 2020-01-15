Milan pushing to secure Matic services this month

AC Milan

Share







AC Milan are in talks with Manchester United over a deal to bring Nemanja Matic to the Rossoneri this month, according to reports in Italy.

Having been a big success during his time at Chelsea, the Serbia international has struggled for the same consistency in the north west at Old Trafford with the Red Devils.

Matic has fallen down the pecking order under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and reports have suggested Milan are looking to pounce on a potential opportunity in the January transfer window.

The midfielder’s current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire in the summer and Milan would hardly have to bust the bank to secure his services this month.

United could look to cash in on the player as they would get nothing for him at the end of the current Premier League campaign.

Matic would provide a great option for Milan boss Stefano Pioli in the middle of the park and boost the Rossoneri’s hopes of finishing in Serie A’s top four this season.

Milan, after a torrid start to the season, currently find themselves down in 10th place in the table with 10 points between themselves and fourth-place Atalanta.

The Rossoneri have already been busy this month after bringing in veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and experienced goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to boost the ranks.

Milan are back in action on Wednesday night when they host SPAL in the Coppa Italia at the San Siro.