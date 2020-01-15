Tuchel hails Mbappe and Icardi’s PSG partnership

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says he has been impressed with the partnership that Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi have formed at the club.

Icardi made the high-profile loan move from Inter Milan over the summer and the Argentina international has impressed in his short time under Tuchel in the French capital.

The forward has 17 goals in 20 games this term, while Mbappe has scored 19 times in 21 appearances for PSG during the current campaign.

Mbappe enjoyed a strong partnership at his previous club Monaco alongside Colombian international Radamel Falcao and Tuchel feels the young Frenchman is sparking up the same relationship with Icardi this term.

“Yes, it’s a bit similar because Falcao is kind of similar to Mauro, he really likes to play as number nine, and he can play alone,” the German tactician told the press. “Kylian moves more, he moves fast on the wings. It’s a good combination, it’s good for both of them, they like to play together and they are dangerous together.

“It’s good because we always have two players in the last third and it’s hard to defend against. It’s a good mix.”

It’s Mbappe’s former club who provide PSG’s next opponents on Wednesday night when they face Monaco at the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1.

The Parisians, who drew 3-3 against Les Rouges et Blancs at the weekend at the Parc des Princes, are still five-points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over second-place Marseille.