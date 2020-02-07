Roma handed asking price for loan star Smalling

Roma are keen to sign Chris Smalling outright from Manchester United and €18million (£15m) will be enough to seal a deal in the summer transfer window.

Smalling was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford last summer by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and joined Roma on loan for the season.

The 30-year-old centre-half has impressed in Serie A and has managed 22 appearances across all competitions for the Giallorossi, weighing in with two goals.

Solskjaer has previously said he expects Smalling to return to Old Trafford when his loan stay comes to an end but in all likelihood he will make a permanent move away from United at the end of the season, and Roma are hoping to land the defender outright.

Reports in Italy have now claimed the Premier League giants have set an asking price of €18m for the former Fulham man.

Roma would appear to be the frontrunners in the battle for his signature but they could face competition for his services.

It has been suggested there may be interest from the Premier League in Smalling as a result of his performances in Italy, although last month the England international indicated he would be happy to remain in Serie A in an interview with Forbes.

“I’m really enjoying Italian football and I think it does suit my game,” he said. “Hopefully come May I can say I’ve had a good season, the team’s had a good season and it’s been a great success.

“There aren’t too many English players that venture abroad. You are starting to see younger players going abroad on loan and having great success, but I think it’s a shame that more people aren’t venturing out.”

Roma, who paid a loan fee of €3m to sign Smalling for this season, are believed to have seen an offer of £13m plus a potential £3.5m in add-ons knocked back by United in January but may be willing to pay the full £15m up front in the summer if he continues to impress in the remainder of the season.