Inter Milan hope to land Tottenham star

Inter Milan are reported to have made a £13million offer to Tottenham in the hope of landing Christian Eriksen before the transfer deadline.

Inter are keen to strengthen their ranks as they prepare to make a final push for the Scudetto and a couple of deals look to be in the pipeline.

Manchester United defender Ashley Young is said to be closing in on a £1.3million switch, and he could be joined at the San Siro by Spurs midfielder Eriksen.

The Danish international’s future has been left shrouded in doubt for some time now as he falls out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to pen a new deal.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has revealed he would like to keep the player but there is no sign of him agreeing fresh terms as things stand.

Mourinho has also admitted the player’s performances have dipped due to his contract situation, and a move away looks to be the best option for all parties.

Rather than attempt to sign the player on a pre-contract agreement and wait until the summer, Inter need him now and hope the offer of £13millon will do the trick.

It might not be enough however, with reports claiming that Tottenham are looking for closer to £17million. So some negotiating will need to be done.

That is where Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio comes in. He is said to be in London at the moment trying to hammer out a deal, but nothing has been agreed as yet.