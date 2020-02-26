Inter boss Conte targeting a Chelsea left-back

Inter Milan

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants to sign one of Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri in the summer.

Conte is a big admirer of the pair, having signed them both during his two-year stint as Chelsea manager.

Alonso was particularly impressive while the Italian was Blues boss and a huge part of their successful title charge in the 2016-17 season.

He scored six Premier League goals in his first season playing in a more advanced left wing-back role which Conte favours, and has been a persistent target for Inter.

Palmieri was also brought to the club by Conte but has struggled to establish himself as a first-choice player at Stamford Bridge.

Since making the move from Roma in January 2018, the Brazilian-Italian full-back has largely served as backup to Alonso, only playing 52 games in two-and-a-half years across all competitions.

Fresh reports suggest Conte has identified both players as potential targets for the summer, as he seeks to boost his options at left wing-back.

Inter signed former Manchester United man Ashley Young in January but only on a short-term deal to the end of the season.

And, Cristiano Biraghi is only at the San Siro on loan with that deal due to expire in the summer.

The report does not suggest how much either Alonso or Emerson would cost the Nerazzurri if they were allowed to leave but the fees may be significant given their contract situations.

29-year-old Alonso’s deal does not run out until the summer of 2023 while Emerson, 25, has a year less on his contract.

Inter are currently third in the Serie A table, six points adrift of Juventus in top spot.

Their home game on Sunday against Sampdoria was called off due to concern over the coronavirus outbreak while their match against Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday will be played behind closed doors.