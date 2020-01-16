Dybala staying with Juventus and set for bumper deal

Juventus

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala looks to be on the verge of signing a lucrative new deal with the Old Lady as he continues to shine.

The striker looked to be heading for the exit door in summer 2019 after he struggled to make an impact last season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala came close to joining English Premier League side Tottenham although a deal failed to happen and he ended up staying in Turin, where he has new lease of life.

The Argentina international took his goal tally in all competitions to 11 when he grabbed a brace in the 4-0 Coppa Italia last-16 victory over Udinese.

He also chipped in with an assist when teeing up Gonzalo Higuain for the opening goal in the 16th minute and boss Mauricio Sarri has been singing his praises.

Sarri has suggested Dybala could go on and win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

Paulo Dybala 🔥🔥 The Argentine scored twice as Juventus swept aside Udinese in the Coppa Italia. Find out more: https://t.co/XBQBkNCAf1 pic.twitter.com/nhGE8OLDYJ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 15, 2020

“Dybala is a top player. As every top player when they are becoming confident and having the right age, they are playing like a top player,” he said.

“I don’t think a manager can teach something to a top player. Dybala is going to leave a mark in world and European football in the next years. He has got the right age to leave a mark and he’s still got many years of his career. He is really confident in this moment after a few difficulties in the past.”

Rumours are rife that the Bianconeri are now ready to reward the player with a bumper new deal to keep him at the Allianz Stadium.