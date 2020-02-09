Sarri rages at ‘superficial’ Juventus attitude

Maurizio Sarri has slammed his Juventus players following Saturday's defeat at Verona, describing them as having a "superficial attitude".

Juventus missed the chance to open up a six-point gap at the top of the Serie A standings after slumping to a 2-1 defeat at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi and that was despite taking a second-half lead through Cristiano Ronaldo, who set a new club record by netting in his 10th consecutive league game.

Goals in the final 15 minutes from Fabio Borini and Giampaolo Pazzini helped turn the game in Verona’s favour and the defeat is setting a worrying trend for Juve, who have now lost three of their last five away games in the league.

Sarri admits that the Old Lady’s poor away form is becoming a concern and he has questioned the attitude of his players.

“Evidently we have different performances and results when comparing home form to away. It was a difficult game, we knew it would be and that Verona would make us suffer early on,” Sarri told DAZN.

“We held out well, hit the woodwork twice, took the lead, but cannot drop points with such soft errors. The first goal was inexplicable, if we want Juventus to win games, we cannot keep making errors caused by a superficial attitude.”

Inter Milan can now draw level on points with Juventus at the top of the standings if they secure a derby victory over AC Milan on Sunday night.

Lazio can also move to within a point of the Old Lady in what is developing into one of the tightest Serie A title races in years.

Juve will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to the San Siro to take on Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final, with their next league match coming in Turin against struggling Brescia next Sunday.