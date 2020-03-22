Koulibaly eyes Napoli exit and Premier League move

Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly has informed Napoli he would be open to a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Senegal international has starred for Napoli since his arrival at the Stadio San Paolo from Genk in 2014.

Koulibaly’s future has been the subject of speculation for some time but Napoli have so far managed to resist any offers that have come in for the centre-half.

However, Naples-based publication Il Mattino say he has told club president Aurelio De Laurentiis he is open to a move away – but he would also be happy to stay at Napoli if no suitable offers are received.

The Italian outfit may well be ready to cash in on their star man in order to fund a squad overhaul but previous reports have indicated the Partenopei would demand a fee in excess of €100million for the 28-year-old, who is under contract with the Serie A club until 2023.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with Koulibaly in the past but at present Manchester United appear the most likely English outfit to come in with a concrete offer.

Liverpool have been mentioned as possible suitors previously but defence is not a huge priority for the champions-elect and Napoli’s price tag is also a huge stumbling block for the Anfield club.

Koulibaly may also have the option of a move to France as Paris Saint-Germain are also understood to be keen to sign the defender when the transfer window reopens.