Soro set to play final game before £2m Celtic deal

Ismaila Soro is reportedly set to play his final game for Israeli club Bnei Yehuda on Wednesday prior to making a January transfer window switch to Celtic.

The Celtic-linked midfielder has been tracked by the Hoops since last summer and finally looks to be closing in on a move to Parkhead.

The Daily Record state that Soro is expected to line up against Hapoel Afula on Wednesday as Bnei Yehuda aim to reach the last four of the Israeli State Cup.

The same newspaper reported that the 21-year-old’s agent, Elisha Levy, had confirmed a deal had been struck earlier this month.

Celtic will be hoping that the powerful Ivory Coast-born player comes through the cup match unscathed because any serious injury could put the deal at risk.

The Scottish champions are set to shell out £2million for Soro’s signature and he would be expected to feature in the first-team from the start as Celtic bid to fend off the challenge of Rangers and win their ninth title in a row.

He would follow Patryk Klimala through the door as Celtic’s second addition of the January transfer window.

The signing of Soro makes perfect sense to Celtic, who can offer him a chance to develop in a higher-tempo league where scouts from big English clubs often do their shopping.

Known to be a strong player who does the simple things well, he would appear to be of a similar ilk to Kenya international Victor Wanyama, who Celtic sold to Southampton for £12.5million two years after recruiting him from Beerschot for £900,000.

Soro has played 22 times this season in all competitions for his club and has won 53.5 percent of his duels. He has also won more than half of his aerial battles and boasts a pretty impressive 85.8 percent pass success rate.