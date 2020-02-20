Celtic without key man for Copenhagen clash

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has confirmed that striker Leigh Griffiths will miss Thursday's Europa League clash with FC Copenhagen.

Scotland international Griffiths did not travel with the rest of the Celtic squad to Denmark for the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie due to an unspecified injury he picked up in training,

The 29-year-old has been a regular starter since the turn of the year, partnering Odsonne Edouard upfront, with Lennon having changed from using a 4-2-3-1 formation to a 3-5-2.

That change in system has coincided with a run of nine consecutive wins for Celtic, with Griffiths contributing four goals during that time, but Lennon has now confirmed the former Wolves striker has not travelled with the rest of the squad for Thursday’s European clash along with defenders Hatem Abd Elhamed and Greg Taylor.

“Hatem Elhamed did not travel, Greg Taylor picked up an injury at the weekend and Leigh Griffiths picked up an injury in training, a slight twinge,” Lennon confirmed at his pre-match press conference.

“I’m hoping the latter two will be fit for the weekend. We can use both systems, we are comfortable with both and we have a fair idea of how we want to play tomorrow.”

Celtic advanced through to the knockout stages after topping their Europa League group and they have already won in Rome this season against Italian giants Lazio.

Confidence is certainly high amongst the squad, but Lennon is taking nothing for granted, as the Bhoys bid to gain a positive result to take back to Glasgow for next week’s second leg.

“I expect a difficult game, tactically they are smart,” the 48-year-old added. “We are in good form, confidence is good. I am not taking anything for granted but we are looking forward to the game.”