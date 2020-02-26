Defender urges Celtic to replicate first-half showing at Parkhead

Christopher Jullien is looking for Celtic to turn in a repeat of last week's first-half display against FC Copenhagen when the sides meet again on Thursday.

A superb first-half display in their Europa League last-32 first-leg at Parken saw the Hoops take the lead through Odsonne Edouard after some sublime football and, in truth, they should have been further ahead than just 1-0 at the interval.

Copenhagen came back after half-time as if they had been given a chastening team talk by coach Stale Solbakken in the dressing room.

And the hosts were able to level the tie through Dame N’Doye before Hoops goalkeeper Fraser Forster saved Jens Stage’s VAR-awarded penalty to ensure Celtic left with a decent 1-1 result.

Ahead of the return game on Thursday night, French defender Jullien said: “The first half last week was really good and we had a number of chances. The first half was just perfect and we have to be focused and do the same tomorrow.

“The game was really difficult and they played well in the second half. We have worked hard since the start of the Europa League and we have good momentum.”

Jullien, who has scored four times in the Scottish Premiership and twice in the Europa League this term, expects an “unbelievable” atmosphere will be created by the Celtic fans, whom he regards as the club’s “12th man”, on Thursday.

“It’s huge that the second leg is at Celtic Park. The stadium is something else,” added the Frenchman.