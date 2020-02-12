Rangers ace facing late test ahead of Kilmarnock

Rangers have been boosted by the news both Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack could both be available for Wednesday night’s clash with Kilmarnock.

Left-back Barisic is rated just 50-50 after tweaking a thigh muscle against Hamilton but the Croatia international will be given the until the last minute to prove his fitness ahead of the Rugby Park clash.

Jack, however, is ready to return after injuring his calf against Hearts last month and Gerrard will be delighted to have him back available.

“I think he’s got an outside chance for Wednesday night,” Gerrard said when asked about Barisic on Tuesday. “He won’t train today. We’re going to try to give it as long as we can.

“He will probably have a late fitness test, so at the moment the best case scenario he’s 50-50 right now. Ryan Jack is available, however, which is fantastic news.”

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock will have to do without goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu, who is suspended for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash.

Branescu was sent off in the last league game against Hearts and will sit it out, while defender Kirk Broadfoot is a doubt with a shoulder injury.

Stuart Findlay (hamstring) and Chris Burke (foot) did not play against Aberdeen in the William Hill Scottish Cup at the weekend but trained on Monday, while Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell are still on their way back from knee problems.

Rangers will be hoping to keep the heat on Celtic in the race for the Premiership title and three points will be an absolute must.

The Hoops are at home to bottom club Hearts and are expected to win even though the Jambos did beat Gerrard’s men 2-1 last month.