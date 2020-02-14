Tavernier slams Rangers’ disastrous start after winter break

Skipper James Tavernier admits Rangers cannot compete for the title if they continue to make slow starts after the winter break.

Having secured a 2-1 win at Celtic before the break, the Light Blues looked set for a real title push in the Premiership this season but weeks later and after a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, Gers find themselves 10 points behind the Hoops.

While Rangers still have a game in hand, Steven Gerrard’s side face a real battle to leapfrog Celtic before the end of the season.

Tavernier feels his side continue to make slow starts after the break and it’s costing his side once again after another disappointing result at Rugby Park.

He told Rangers TV: “It’s two seasons in a row where we’ve had a slow start after the break. I don’t know what it is coming down to but we’ve had slow starts.

“If you want to compete for a title then you can’t afford that. You make it harder for yourselves and we’re currently doing that. We’re making it harder for ourselves but you’ve got to keep fighting until the end. It’s just disappointing because the fans show up every single game.”

Rangers, who face Portuguese outfit Sporting Braga in the first leg of their round of 32 tie on Thursday in Glasgow, will be determined to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host Livingston at Ibrox.