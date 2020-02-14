Mac Allister slams Boca for giving in to Brighton over release

Brighton and Hove Albion

Share







Alexis Mac Allister hit out at Boca Juniors as he left Argentina to link up with parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.

The talented 21-year-old stopped to speak to reporters at Ezeiza International Airport as he prepared to leave Buenos Aires for London.

Brighton are believed to have paid Boca around £600,000 to secure his early release from a season long loan and fellow Argentine Ezequiel Schelotto has backed him to be a success at the Amex Stadium.

That has caused a major row between the player and the Argentinean club, with Mac Allister claiming that Boca did not make sufficient efforts to keep him.

And because he still had a few months left on his loan with the Xeneize, he speculated that Boca were able to make more money from his early departure.

#Video | #BocaJuniors 🔷🔶 EL DÍA DESPUÉS Alexis Mac Allister se refirió a la polémica que se generó en el mundo Boca tras sus dichos acerca de su salida del club. https://t.co/HpyDjUFNoR — ESPN Fútbol Club Argentina (@ESPNFCarg) February 14, 2020

“I felt that they didn’t value me, I didn’t feel important, or they didn’t want me, they just wanted a little more money. I talked to [Juan Roman] Riquelme. I had some talks with him. My main position was to stay,” Mac Allister told Fox Sports.

The club’s response was swift, with board member Marcelo Delgado stating among other things that the talented number ten “wanted to leave the club “because “he got his work visa in England”.

However, Mac Allister made a new revelation at a press conference held at the airport.

“Boca asked me for that letter (the farewell he posted on Instagram) and I out of respect and wanting to resolve the situation, I did,” he added.

“People who know me know things well, I stay calm with that. It is time to close all this because it is not good for anyone or Boca, which is the most important thing.”

Mac Allister also said that playing for Brighton represents “a challenge” for him to show that he can handle the level in England.