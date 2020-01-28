Bayern chief Rummenigge claims Muller deserves Germany recall

Bayern Munich

Share







Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claims forward Thomas Muller is deserving of a recall to the Germany squad.

Germany chief Joachim Low took the decision to publicly end the international careers of Muller, Jerome Boateng, and Mats Hummels following a disastrous 2018 World Cup in Russia, which saw Germany fail to get out of the group.

However, Rummenigge believes he is now worthy of a recall.

“You see now, especially Thomas is slowly coming back into a second spring,” Rummenigge said. “That’s important for us, because we need his goals, we need his assists; we also need his Bavarian esprit. Without a doubt he is an important player for us.”

When pressed on a possible international recall, he added: “Yeah, I would not like to give advice to Jogi Low. I think he is experienced enough, he has celebrated major successes with the national team, and I say when someone is playing outstandingly, and I hope that Thomas continues to play at this outstanding level, then maybe some rethinking will take place.”

https://twitter.com/esmuellert_/status/1221839490383339528

The appointment of Hansi Flick as head coach until the end of the season has coincided with a return to form for Muller at Bayern.

Now back in the first-team picture, the 30-year-old got his name on the scoresheet as the reigning champions secured a 5-0 victory over Schalke in their latest Bundesliga outing to move them just a point off top spot.

Bayern will look to continue their winning momentum on Saturday when they make the trip to Mainz, before a DFB Cup third-round encounter at home to Hoffenheim the following Wednesday.