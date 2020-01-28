Bayern chief Rummenigge claims Muller deserves Germany recall

Germany coach Joachim Low has confirmed he will no longer select World Cup winners Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claims forward Thomas Muller is deserving of a recall to the Germany squad.

Germany chief Joachim Low took the decision to publicly end the international careers of Muller, Jerome Boateng, and Mats Hummels following a disastrous 2018 World Cup in Russia, which saw Germany fail to get out of the group.

However, Rummenigge believes he is now worthy of a recall.

“You see now, especially Thomas is slowly coming back into a second spring,” Rummenigge said. “That’s important for us, because we need his goals, we need his assists; we also need his Bavarian esprit. Without a doubt he is an important player for us.”

When pressed on a possible international recall, he added: “Yeah, I would not like to give advice to Jogi Low. I think he is experienced enough, he has celebrated major successes with the national team, and I say when someone is playing outstandingly, and I hope that Thomas continues to play at this outstanding level, then maybe some rethinking will take place.”

The appointment of Hansi Flick as head coach until the end of the season has coincided with a return to form for Muller at Bayern.

Now back in the first-team picture, the 30-year-old got his name on the scoresheet as the reigning champions secured a 5-0 victory over Schalke in their latest Bundesliga outing to move them just a point off top spot.

Bayern will look to continue their winning momentum on Saturday when they make the trip to Mainz, before a DFB Cup third-round encounter at home to Hoffenheim the following Wednesday.

