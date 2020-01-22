Dortmund line up possible Sancho replacements

Borussia Dortmund reportedly have two players in mind if they lose forward Jadon Sancho in the summer window.

Sancho, 19, is one of the hottest properties in the European game, having scored 27 goals in 80 appearances in all competitions since signing for BVB in 2017.

The Londoner has also been capped 11 times by England, finding the net on a couple of occasions for Gareth Southgate’s side.

It seems as though he has the world at his feet and it is therefore no surprise that the usual suspects have been circling.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea are said to be among the clubs to have shown more than a passing interest but it appears as though the winger will remain with Dortmund during the January window.

The first player in Europe’s top five leagues with double digit goals and assists? 📊 Sancho, Jadon Sancho 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uzuD2RoF6h — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 19, 2020

There will be bids next summer and it seems the Bundesliga outfit are preparing for life without the youngster, with Gremio’s Everton and Sao Paulo’s Antony the duo they will target should Sancho depart the Westfalenstadion, according to Sport Bild.

Everton, 23, has been capped 14 times by Brazil and scored 19 goals for Gremio last season.

Antony, who is just 19, is on Dortmund’s radar but Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are also said to be eyeing the starlet.

Should they lose Sancho, it will be a blow but with the quality that they have lined up to join new signing Erling Braut Haaland, it is hardly all doom and gloom.

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga table, seven points behind leaders RB Leipzig, and face Koln on Friday.