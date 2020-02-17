Watzke explains Haaland opportunity too good to pass up

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed the chance to sign striker Erling Braut Haaland was simply too good to turn down.

The January window saw a host of clubs across Europe, including Premier League giants Manchester United, linked with the 19-year-old forward after he caught the eye with his efforts at RB Salzburg following a recent move from Norwegian outfit Molde.

Haaland has continued his astronomical rise by hitting the ground running in the Bundesliga, with an impressive eight goals in his first five appearances for BVB.

Now shining under manager Lucien Favre and helping Dortmund put themselves firmly in the mix for the Bundesliga title this season, Watzke already feels validated for taking the chance to snap up Haaland from Salzburg last month.

“We always wanted to have a centre forward who has a different way of playing football,” Watzke told Goal. “It wasn’t about a second striker, but a tall, physically strong classic number nine. But this guy also had to come onto the market first.

“There are not many who are 1.94 meters tall and that fast. Actually, nobody else comes to mind. It was just an opportunity that you don’t get very often. I’ve been following his progress a little longer. I first met him in December. I think we both quickly felt that it could be something.”

News rules on being cup tied mean Haaland will be available for Dortmund on Tuesday night when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 despite playing for Salzburg in the competition earlier this season.