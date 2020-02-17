Willems keeping fingers crossed over permanent Newcastle move

Newcastle United

Share







Jetro Willems says he would "love to speak to Newcastle" about joining the club on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

Netherlands international Willems arrived at St James’ Park on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and he was a regular first-team fixture in the first half of the campaign, making 19 Premier League appearances.

Playing as a left wing-back, the 25-year-old became a fans’ favourite on Tyneside and he managed to score two cracking goals in the league, netting in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool and the 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

However, just when things were going well, the defender damaged cruciate knee ligaments against Chelsea last month and he was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Willems has been pencilled in for an October return and that has left huge doubts over whether he will play in the famous black and white stripes ever again, with Steve Bruce said to be looking at other options.

The Magpies brought in Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur on loan in January until the end of the campaign and there are reports claiming the north east outfit will look to make the move permanent if the Englishman impressed.

Despite having to watch on from the sidelines, Willems is still hopeful he will be back at Newcastle on a full-time basis, insisting he wants to play for the club for the foreseeable future.

“Newcastle means a lot to me,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star. “I always had a feeling before I came that it was going to be a great year.

“Of course, I would love to speak to Newcastle. I don’t want this to be my final time at the club. Come back next year? Why not?”

Since Willems’ injury, Newcastle have drawn three, one won and lost one – that being a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday – of their following five matches in all competitions.