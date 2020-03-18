Real Madrid stepping up interest in BVB star

Borussia Dortmund are bracing themselves for Jadon Sancho offers following reports Real Madrid are stepping up their interest.

Sancho will be one of the most in-demand players of the next transfer window with Europe’s top clubs keen to get him on board and it looks as though BVB will cash in.

The young forward continues to go from strength-to-strength and there is a very good chance that Dortmund will receive an offer they cannot refuse in the summer.

They have done well to keep hold up until this point, but will not stand in his way if a club come in and match their valuation.

Manchester United are thought to be leading the race for the former Manchester City starlet, who is also on the wanted list of Liverpool and Chelsea among others.

However, Real are in the hunt and could be about to step up their attempts to do a deal as they may miss out on Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe, who has always been a top target.

13 – Most goal involvements in Europe's top five leagues this season directly following ball carries (travelling 5+ metres with the ball): 13 | Timo Werner

10 | Jadon Sancho

9 | Riyad Mahrez

9 | Sadio Mané

9 | Lionel Messi

9 | Kylian Mbappé Immediacy. pic.twitter.com/1MameccWZl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2020

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of the 21-year-old but it looks as though PSG will refuse to cash in for any price, meaning Real will have to look at other targets.

PSG seem willing to sacrifice Neymar, who could return to Barcelona, in order to keep Mbappe, so Sancho could be the next best thing for Los Blancos.

Sancho has a combined total of 50 goals and assists over the last two seasons at Dortmund and there is a good chance he will get even better.