Sancho back on form and showing he has the attitude to be one of the best

Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is back in form and looks sure to spark a huge transfer scramble in the summer as the top clubs battle for his signature.

It is not that long ago that questions were being asked of the 19-year-old as he went through a tough time with Borussia Dortmund, but he has since let his feet do the talking and will be the most in-demand forward of the close season.

The youngster burst on to the scene in the Bundesliga after joining Dortmund from Manchester City and soon started to make a name for himself.

He hit double figures in the goalscoring and assists charts and it was not long before there was talk of him returning to England with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all known to be keen.

Then came the blip earlier this season. All top players have dips in form so it is no real surprise that Sancho also experienced one.

However, it came out of the blue as he had actually started the season strongly with three goals and five assists in his first five games.

Jadon Sancho has now been directly involved in 27 Bundesliga goals this season: ❍ 21 games

❍ 14 assists

❍ 13 goals Beating his 2018/19 tally of 26. pic.twitter.com/OvuTFauxWv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 22, 2020

But then he was dropped from the side after returning late from international duty with England. To add to that he was then substituted during the Klassiker defeat against Bayern Munich following a below-par display.

Then the questions were raised about his attitude, but Sancho has responded in fine style, rolling his sleeves up, proving the doubters wrong and returning to the top of his game in the process.

Sancho bagged the only goal as Dortmund beat Freiburg 1-0 on Saturday to move to third in the Bundesliga standings.

It was Sancho’s seventh consecutive goal on home soil. Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a longer run for the club when he scored in 11 consecutive home games.

Not only that, Sancho now has 14 goals for the season to add to the 14 assists he has laid on for team-mates, so it is no surprise to see speculation ramping up over his future.

The former City starlet is proving he is the real deal and has all the makings of a player, who is going to the very top. The way he has bounced back from being dropped earlier this season shows he has the temperament and desire to go all the way.

Now the only question that remains, is where is he going this summer? And how much for?

Real Madrid and Barcelona will no doubt be mentioned, but it looks as though he has set his heart on the Premier League. Liverpool, United and Chelsea all want him and don’t be surprised if City make an attempt to take him back.

As for the price, Dortmund will be holding out for mega money and the way Sancho is playing at the moment, they have every right to.