No panic for Leipzig ahead of Bayern showdown

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig’s management are seeking to downplay Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash with Bayern Munich despite the importance of the outcome.

Die Roten Bullen will arrive at the Allianz Arena this weekend sitting one point and a place below the table-topping Bavarians in the race for the Bundesliga title.

It is a pivotal fixture in the battle to claim the league, one the visitors must at least draw to prevent the champions pulling away as Bayern seek an eighth consecutive German top-flight crown.

The sides will enter the match in contrasting form, with the hosts having won six straight games, while Leipzig have won three, drawn two and lost one of their past six.

The Red Bull Arena outfit suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss away to Eintracht Frankfurt on January 25 before long-time leaders Borussia Monchengladbach held them to a 2-2 draw on February 1.

Bayern have scored eight and conceded just one in their last two games, so the momentum is with Hans-Dieter Flick’s side.

The match will clearly go some way to determining the destination of the trophy but, after RBL sports director Marcus Krosche said “this is not a final”, coach Julian Nagelsmann had his tongue firmly in his cheek when saying “this is the most all-important fixture of the whole year”.

He went on to quantify those words by adding: “But only if you are in media-land”.

Germany striker Timo Werner will be Leipzig’s main threat as the 23-year-old looks for his 21st league goal of the campaign.