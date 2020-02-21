RB Leipzig eye permanent move for Man City’s Angelino

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann says the club want to sign Angelino permanently from Manchester City in the summer.

The Spanish defender joined the Bundesliga title challengers on loan for the rest of the season in the January transfer window and has so far managed four appearances for the club, including the full 90 minutes in the midweek Champions League win at Tottenham.

Germany’s Kicker claim Leipzig have an option to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis for €20million [£16.74m] in the summer although Nagelsmann remains unsure whether or not his club will be able to conclude a deal.

“He has a juicy price tag,” Nagelsmann told Kicker. “We first have to see what is in the wallet and whether the player and the selling club will play along. We will see in the future.”

Angelino managed six Premier League appearances for City this season and six further outings across all competitions prior to his move to Germany.

The Spaniard joined City as a youngster in 2012 before heading to Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven in 2018 after a successful loan spell in the Netherlands.

City opted to use a buyback clause to bring Angelino back to the Etihad Stadium last summer although it appears they are willing to let him go and make a profit at the end of the current campaign, having paid a reported €12m to re-sign him from PSV.