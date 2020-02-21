Lennon wary of Kilmarnock threat after Europa League exploits

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his side cannot afford to overlook Kilmarnock on Sunday just days after their draw with Copenhagen.

The Hoops secured a 1-1 result in Denmark on Thursday night, with striker Odsonne Edouard opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

Dame N’Doye levelled in the second half and Celtic had goalkeeper Fraser Forster to thank after he saved a penalty late in the game.

Jens Stage was denied after the spot-kick was given after a VAR check and Lennon’s side now have the advantage of an away goal going into the return leg next week.

The former midfielder says he is disappointed they did not take their chances on the night but now it is back to business in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic lead Rangers by 10 points although the Gers do have a game in hand over their arch rivals.

Lennon’s men are unbeaten in 10 and he says Killie will pose a serious threat after they beat Rangers two weeks ago.

He told reporters: “It’s against difficult opponents who probably had a bitterly disappointing night in midweek, but Alex (Dyer) has them playing pretty well. They scored goals in midweek and they obviously beat Rangers the week before.

“They are tough opposition and we will have to be very wary of them. We will have to see how our players are and we’ll get a good look at them on Saturday.”

Midfielder Scott Brown is set to miss out on Sunday afternoon after suffering an injury to his calf during the second half against Copenhagen.

The former Scotland international was forced off and Lennon says they will make a call once he has undergone a scan.

Kilmarnock remain in a precarious position in the table in seventh and have lost their last two games in all competitions.

However, after going eight games without a win on the road, they are now unbeaten in two on their travels.