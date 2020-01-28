Defender Sane seeking swift Schalke return

Schalke 04

Schalke defender Salif Sane is champing at the bit to get back on the pitch after being out of action since November with a knee injury.

Die Konigsblauen beat FC Augsburg 3-2 on November 3 but the victory came at a price as the Senegal stopper suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee early in the contest.

He underwent surgery the following day and has been working hard on strengthening the area around the problem as he eyes a return to action before the end of the campaign.

The one positive for the African is that there was no tear to either his ACL or MCL, meaning there is every possibility that he will be back this term.

Having given a positive update on the state of his fitness, the former Hannover ace told SchalkeTV that he is eager to start playing once again.

“I’ll be happy when I can finally have the ball at my feet again,” he said. “I miss being out on the pitch and playing football.”

In his absence, Schalke have done well under David Wagner, with 33 points from 19 Bundesliga games seeing them sit sixth in the standings and with a chance of making the top four.

The Gelsenkirchen outfit are just three points adrift of fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund despite a 5-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich last time out.

There is no date pencilled in for Sane’s comeback but, with just 26 league goals conceded from 19 games this term, the rearguard have been doing a decent job in his absence – the Bayern result aside.