PSG star Cavani still some way off Atletico move – Cerezo

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has revealed the club are still some way off securing the services of Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan international, who will see his contract with the Ligue 1 giants expire this summer, is eager to secure a move away from the Parc des Princes this month.

Cavani has drawn interest from the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Manchester United being linked with the 32-year-old’s services.

La Liga giants Atletico were thought to be one of the frontrunners to land the South American but Cerezo has admitted there is still some way to go before Cavani can be a player under manager Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

“There is absolutely nothing with the player,” Cerezo told Onda Cero, as reported by AS. “We need to score goals and we have great goalscorer, but what we are missing now is a bit of luck and we are not taking our chances.

“Transfers are always complicated but at the moment there is nothing.”

PSG are doing just fine without Cavani at present, with Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe thriving in their attacking roles for the Ligue 1 champions.

The Parisians will look to earn some money from the sale of Cavani this month rather than risk allowing him to leave on a free in the summer.

PSG are now preparing for their next outing in the French Cup against Pau on Wednesday night before they host Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday.