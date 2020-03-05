Barnsley forward commits future to club

Barnsley

Barnsley forward Elliot Simoes has committed his future to the Championship strugglers by signing a new three-year contract.

Portuguese born Simoes spent time in the youth set-up at both Benfica and Sporting Lisbon before moving to England and Barnsley signed him in January 2019 following a spell in non-league with F.C. United of Manchester.

The 20-year-old has gone on to feature 10 times for the Tykes across all competitions this season, scoring his first goal for the club in their 2-1 defeat at Derby back in January.

Simoes has certainly caught the eye of boss Gerhard Struber over recent months and the Austrian is delighted to have tied the youngster down to a new contract, as he feels he has a big role to play at the club in both the short and long term.

2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣ You can read Elliot’s exclusive interview in this weekend’s edition of BE RED! Pick up your copy from in and around Oakwell to be in with a chance of winning his signed shirt!#YouReds pic.twitter.com/7JByTVzUJh — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) March 5, 2020

“Elliot has really impressed me since I arrived,” Struber told the club website. “He is a big talent but what is really important is his energy, desire and work ethic. I am convinced that not only will Elliot be a big player for us in the next games, but also the next years.”

Barnsley currently sit second from bottom of the Championship standings and five points adrift of safety.

A swift return to League One could be on the cards for the South Yorkshire outfit, with the signing up of Simoes perhaps showing they are preparing for the possibility of dropping back into the third tier.

However, the future of Struber does not appear to be in doubt, with Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy confirming earlier this week that they want the former Wolfsberger boss to remain in charge even if they are relegated.

“It is clear since Gerhard has come in there has been a shift,” Murphy said. “It is very much in a positive direction. He’s had a positive change on the ecosystem and environment.

“We have him on a multi-year contract as well so we expect him, regardless – if we are in Championship or League One – to stay with the club.”