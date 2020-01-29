Mowbray “hopeful” of adding to Blackburn squad before deadline

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says he is feeling optimistic of bringing in some reinforcements before the January window closes on Friday.

Mowbray was dealt a massive blow in January after it was confirmed Bradley Dack, who has scored 52 league goals since joining from Gillingham in June 2017, could miss 12 months after knee ligament surgery.

The 26-year-old midfielder was injured during the 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic just before Christmas but could struggle to get back on to the pitch much before the end of 2020, leaving Rovers with a huge void to fill.

Thrown in the season-ending injury to left-back Greg Cunningham and the injury midfielder Corry Evans recently picked up, and Blackburn are thin on the ground with just a couple days of the window remaining.

A new goalkeeper is also believed to be on the agenda and Northampton shot-stopper David Cornell, who is in the final six months of his deal, is being seriously considered by the Championship outfit.

Rovers, who won 2-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening, have also been linked with a move for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna although there has been no update on this transfer for well over a week now.

Mowbray, who has already been put off by the valuations of Ronan Curtis and Kamil Jozwiak, who play for Portsmouth and Lech Poznan respectively, has revealed he is hopeful of adding some new faces.

The English boss was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph: “I’m still very hopeful that over the course of the next few days we’ll be able to add one or two players.

“When I look at my board, the numbers are quite thin. I don’t like huge numbers. I think you have to invest in the players that you like, and I think we have some really talented young players.”