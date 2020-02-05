Willock up for challenge after being cleared to make Terriers debut

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have received international clearance for loan signing Chris Willock and the midfielder is eligible to make his debut against QPR on Saturday.

Danny Cowley’s final signing of the January transfer window, Willock joined the club on loan from Benfica after his previous stint at West Bromwich Albion was ended earlier in the month.

The deal for the 22-year-old Londoner was completed shortly before Friday’s transfer deadline and the paperwork registered at 11.30pm – 30 minutes after the official closing of the January window.

Because it went through so late in the day, Town completed the transaction subject to international clearance.

And the club have now announced that it has come through from the Portuguese authorities, enabling Willock to play for Town this weekend when 16th-placed Queens Park Rangers visit West Yorkshire.

By then, Willock will have completed his first week of training at Town and he already sounds up for the challenge of keeping the club in the Championship.

☑️ We’ve received international clearance for @chriswillock, so he’s eligible for selection by Danny Cowley on Saturday!#htafc pic.twitter.com/AICLwGihVZ — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 5, 2020

The right-sided winger wants to make this latest Championship loan spell a lot more productive than his last at the Hawthorns.

After penning a season-long loan deal with the Baggies in August, he saw no first-team action. The former England Under-20 ace did keep himself sharp by playing for the club’s Under-23s and putting in some stellar displays in Premier League 2.

But it became clear he would have to move on from West Bromwich Albion with Fortuna Sittard among the other clubs to show an interest in him.

“I think I spent six months without playing, so it was hard, but I tried to stay focused and work on my game every day,” he told the club’s website. “I think that gives you a winning drive inside you to do well, when you get the opportunity, so hopefully I can do that. I like the style of play. I think as a club on the whole it’s got good morals from what I’ve heard and who I’ve spoken to.

“I think it’s a club that suits me and hopefully I do well here. There’s some good players here, I’ve watched them in the Championship this season.”