Fantasy Football Tips – The winter break conundrum

Fantasy Football

The beauty of fantasy football is that unique situations can pop up at any moment, and this week we have another first in the Premier League.

For the last few weeks, FPL players have been analysing the potential FA Cup fixture changes that could come into effect in the not too distant future.

This week though, the very first winter break in the Premier League poses another issue. GW26 starts on Saturday and runs right through to Monday, February 17.

How can managers plan nine days ahead I hear you ask? Well, that is this week’s challenge, and we pick out five players that are sure to start their fixtures in the coming 10 days, and will hopefully give your team the strong spine it needs.

Mohamed Salah – £12.7million

The Egypt international looks back to his brilliant best following Sadio Mane’s recent hamstring injury.

He secured his second double-figure haul in as many matches against Southampton as he netted a brace at Anfield. Salah kept his owners waiting, but he looks like the safest pick this week. While Mane and Roberto Firmino will offer a decent differential, FPL players cannot afford to not have Salah.

Liverpool play Norwich City this weekend, before games against West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth so if for some reason you don’t have Salah, then go get him now.

Jordan Henderson – £5.4million

Perhaps a surprise pick to some, but Henderson is going to lead Liverpool to their first Premier League title in a matter of weeks.

Priced £5.4m 💰

2.1% ownership 👀

29pts in last 2 GWs 🔥 Norwich up next >>> https://t.co/hP4R7bezUj#FPL pic.twitter.com/R4mdBg8lwY — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 4, 2020

He is the heartbeat of the team, and his stats are also starting to improve. The England international has 92 points this season and bagged a goal and an assist during the 4-0 rout of the Saints.

Not many other players will have him, so it gives users the chance to climb their mini-leagues without breaking the bank.

Harvey Barnes – £5.9million

Leicester’s fixtures do not ease up until GW28 but now could be the perfect time to bring in the Foxes wideman.

Brendan Rodgers’ team face Wolves and Manchester City in the next two weeks but the way Barnes is playing, he could still prove a great pick.

He has now scored in three consecutive league games and was owned by just 0.9% of managers at the start of the week according to Fantasy Football Scout.

Once the big boys are out of the way, Leicester play Norwich, Aston Villa, Watford and Brighton and Barnes could fill his boots in those matches.

Danny Ings – £7.0million

The Ings love-in has quietened down of late, with the forward failing to score more than two points in the last three gameweeks.

However, Southampton’s fixtures are the best from an attacking point of view and if you have not been on the bandwagon before, well now is the time.

Burnley, Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle and Norwich are Saints’ next five matches and Ings could have a field day against some of those defences.

Danny Rose – £5.3million

Newcastle’s new signing is a relatively cheap option and that does not come as a surprise due to his lack of game time at parent club Tottenham.

He was ineligible to play in the FA Cup replay against Oxford United, but he should return in time for the meeting with Arsenal.

While a clean sheet is unlikely, Rose has the potential to offer attacking returns, and this is more of a long-term pick.

After Steve Bruce’s men face Arsenal, they do battle with Crystal Palace, Burnley, Southampton, Sheffield United and Aston Villa. Clean sheets are never guaranteed in FPL, but Rose has a great chance of picking up defensive points with some of those fixtures on the horizon.