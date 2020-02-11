McCann shocked by mounting injury crisis at Hull

Hull City boss Grant McCann has admitted he’s never seen an injury crisis quite like the one he’s experiencing at the KCOM Stadium this season.

As the Tigers prepare to travel across the Pennines to face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, McCann will need to be creative with his selection, especially when it comes to defenders.

Skipper Eric Lichaj has become the latest player to be added to the list of walking wounded and it’s not yet certain when the captain will return from his twisted ankle.

Having had 11 first-team players missing for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Reading, McCann feels he is having to deal with an unprecedented amount of injuries this season.

“It’s never easy but I’ve never known anything like this,” said McCann. “Playing or managing. And the staff haven’t either.”

The Northern Irishman added: “Slowly but surely we’re starting to get a few back. Jon Toral, Matthew Pennington, Jordy de Wijs. Possibly Kevin Stewart and Angus MacDonald towards the end of the week but you have to remember that these players have been out for a long time. None of this is ideal but the togetherness of the group can never be questioned.”

Pennington is hoped to be ready to come into the heart of the defence at Ewood Park but Hull still find themselves desperately short in that department.

The Tigers are in 14th place and 10 points off the play-off places as they face a Blackburn side that are four points better off.