Bielsa admits Augustin may have to be patient

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa admits Jean-Kevin Augustin may have to wait to earn his first start for the Championship club.

Augustin joined Leeds on Monday on loan from RB Leipzig with his switch set to become permanent for a fee of £19.7million in the summer if they earn promotion.

The Frenchman was in the stands at Elland Road to see his new employers come from 2-0 down to beat Millwall 3-2 and climb to the top of the table on Tuesday.

Augustin on Tuesday's game and the atmosphere: "It really does make you want to die for the club." #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 30, 2020

His signing has certainly increased optimism in West Yorkshire, but Bielsa is reluctant to throw him in at the deep end.

Bielsa feels the new recruit could suffer if he is asked to step up immediately and it looks like the Argentinian is going to take a patient approach.

Leeds host Wigan in their next outing on Saturday but Augustin will likely be restricted to a place on the bench.

When asked if Augustin was ready to start, Bielsa said: “It’s too soon to evaluate that.

“Also it’s natural the process of adaptation of one player is not going to be short. For our last experience we had, always it’s a process that lasts more than one month.”

The Whites moved two points clear at the summit of the Championship in midweek as automatic promotion rivals West Brom lost against Cardiff, while Leeds now have a four-point buffer to the play-off positions.