Forest owner tests positive for coronavirus

Nottingham Forest have issued a statement confirming that owner Evangelos Marinakis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

With the virus continuing to sweep Europe, Forest have now confirmed their owner has tested positive.

Forest said in their club statement: “Mr Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece yesterday afternoon. During his short stay in Nottingham last week he did not show any symptoms of the virus.

“The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken.

“Until this time the club will be making no further comment.”

Marinakis had posted on Instagram to say he had been diagnosed with coronavirus before Forest issued their confirmatory statement.

“The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know,” Marinakis said. “I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctor’s instructions.”

Millwall were Forest’s last opponents when they won Friday’s game at the City Ground in Nottingham 3-0 and the Lions have said that “senior club representatives who came into contact with Mr Marinakis have begun a period of self-isolation” as a precaution.

News that a high-profile figure in football has contracted the illness will be a concern to all clubs and the authorities, who are keeping a close eye on the situation with a view to possibly playing games behind closed doors in the coming weeks.

Sport across the continent has been badly affected this month with the Greek government announcing on Sunday that all professional sports events for the next two weeks will be played without spectators, while similar measures are in place in France, Spain and Italy.