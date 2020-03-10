Liverpool must use home advantage – Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels home advantage will be key when they host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Klopp cut a frustrated figure in the Spanish capital three weeks ago as Atletico earned a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Saul Niguez bundled home the only goal of the last-16 first leg with just four minutes on the clock and Liverpool failed to breach a well-disciplined Atleti defensive unit.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone ensured the home fans played their part in the victory as he orchestrated things on and off the field from the touchline.

Wednesday’s return leg is set to be another enthralling affair between two clubs with very different footballing philosophies.

Anfield awaits on Wednesday 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/3FtBPcysh4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 9, 2020

Simeone has built Atleti in his image, tough and resolute, while Liverpool are regarded as a much more attack-minded and swashbuckling side.

The Spanish outfit, who currently sit fifth in La Liga, are expected to park the bus at Anfield and it will be up to Liverpool to try and pick the lock.

Klopp is upbeat about their chances of finding a way to breakdown Los Colchoneros on home soil and feels the extended “half-time” will work in their favour.

“It’s half-time for us,” Klopp said. “We use that normally in a critical way. Second half we learn from situations and improve. This time we had three weeks, not 15 minutes. We want to use that time. It is much clearer than before. Couple of advantages they had are now there for us.

“0-0 would have been brilliant but we still have to score. One of the biggest challenges in football.”

Liverpool failed to overturn a 1-0 deficit the last time they met Atletico Madrid in European competition in 2009-10, exiting the Europa League at the semi-final stage.

Jordan Henderson looks set to be back in the squad for the defending champions after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Andrew Robertson is also available for selection.

However, goalkeeper Adrian is set to continue deputising for Alisson after Klopp confirmed the Brazilian will miss this game and the Merseyside derby with Everton on Sunday due to a hip injury.