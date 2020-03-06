PNE boss Neil wary of ‘dangerous’ QPR

Preston North End

Share







Preston North End manager Alex Neil expects a tough test when a Queens Park Rangers side with a "lot of good players" visit Deepdale on Saturday.

North End sit sixth in the Championship table but have hit a rough patch of form in recent weeks and have lost three of their last four games.

QPR are 14th and nine points adrift of Preston, but Neil is refusing to underestimate the west London outfit ahead of Saturday’s clash.

💬 “It is something we have to embrace, we shouldn’t be afraid of it.” Manager Alex Neil says players, staff and fans should all embrace whatever the last ten games brings as his side continue their push towards the end of the season. ➡️ https://t.co/ENzIZsRep6 #pnefc pic.twitter.com/JcHE9IqWVW — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 5, 2020

Former North End striker Jordan Hugill has been in fine scoring form for the R’s this season with 11 goals in 34 Championship games and Neil feels they have plenty of quality going forward.

“I think QPR are a really dangerous side and have got a lot of good players,” Neil told the Lancashire Post.

“The boy [Eberechi] Eze has had a really terrific season and Bright Osayi-Samuel on the right has done great for them.”

He added: “Jordan Hugill we know about, he’s a threat and is in double figures of goals.

“Ryan Manning is a good young player coming through and I think QPR have been exciting this season.”

Preston welcome back Paul Gallagher after he missed the defeat at Fulham last time out with an illness but midfielder Ben Pearson misses out with a hamstring problem.

QPR, who are bidding to extend a five-game unbeaten run, will hand a late fitness test to Grant Hall after he suffered a back spasm prior to last weekend’s draw with Birmingham. Hall had been named in the starting line-up for the game against the Blues but had to be withdrawn.