Ferdinand expects QPR to lose one or two this summer

Queens Park Rangers

Director of football Les Ferdinand has hinted Queens Park Rangers could lose a couple of their highly-rated young players in the summer.

QPR have had to be restrained in their transfer business for around half a decade now due to the damage caused by the club’s overspending in 2014, when the Hoops got promoted to the Premier League.

Free transfers, loans and promoting youth have been the blueprint as the Championship outfit keep in line with Financial Fair Play sanctions, and current manager Mark Warburton has been doing a good job this season.

Rangers are sitting 14th in the table, nine points off the play-off positions, and the likes of Eberechi Eze, 21, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, 22, have both received praise for their performances during the campaign.

If Warburton fails to get the Hoops promoted this season, it is expected the young duo will be heading out of Loftus Road in the summer as several Premier League teams are keeping tabs on them.

Ferdinand has been speaking about the potential business in the next transfer window and although confident the majority of the squad will remain intact, he admits a couple of players will be sold.

Speaking to the Brent & Kilburn Times, he said: “Not all of them. We’re in a position whereas a club we know that at times we’re going to have to sell an asset or two.

“But we’re certainly not looking to make wholesale changes in the summer. Yeah we might lose one, we might lose two but we’re not looking to make wholesale changes that’s for sure.”

QPR, who are unbeaten in five, are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.