Owls set sights on Newcastle striker Gayle

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle in January but they will face competition.

Gayle spent last season on loan at West Brom in the Championship and managed 24 goals in 40 appearances before returning to St James’ Park.

The 29-year-old has been unable to secure a starting spot at Newcastle, managing just nine Premier League appearances, only two of which have been starts, and he is yet to open his goalscoring account for the season.

The former Crystal Palace forward is expected to leave Newcastle in the January transfer window and the Owls are reportedly keen to do a deal although they will face a battle for his signature.

West Brom are keen to bring the striker back to the Hawthorns as they seek to maintain their push for the league title and automatic promotion.

Wednesday’s promotion rivals Nottingham Forest and Fulham have also been linked but Leeds United have seemingly cooled their interest.

One stumbling block could be Gayle’s wages. It is thought he would cost around £60,000-a-week to sign on loan for the rest of the season although that would represent excellent value if his goals resulted in promotion.

Wednesday are keen to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window after losing Steven Fletcher to a knee injury. Fletcher sustained the setback in the FA Cup win at Brighton and could be absent for up to 10 weeks.