Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle following unlucky Wigan star

Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson has been linked to three Premier League clubs, less than a fortnight after his dream AC Milan move broke down.

Robinson seemed destined to make a shock transfer deadline-day switch to the San Siro to link-up with one of Italy’s most glamorous clubs, but it all fell apart for him.

The Latics left-back flew to Milan on a private jet to finalise the transfer, but with time running out at the end of the window a medical was unable to get done.

A fee of £10 million was agreed the day before deadline day, but the Rossoneri weren’t able to get the deal over the line.

However, there could be some consolation in store for Robinson with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United linked as potential summer suitors for the United States international by The Mirror.

Chelsea are understood to be monitoring the 22-year-old and, if they were to make a move, Robinson could line up alongside his ex-DW Stadium team-mate Reece James next season.

The two clubs have a good relationship following the season-long loan deal for James, which saw him mature into a player ready for the Premier League during his time in Lancashire.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wants to sign a new left-back at the end of the season after deeming Marcos Alonso and Emerson surplus to requirements.

Robinson had started all 29 of Wigan’s Championship matches prior to his Milan move breaking down after joining the club on a permanent basis last summer following a loan spell.

He has missed the past two games, however, as Latics boss Paul Cook gives him chance to come to terms with the failed move.

Robinson joined Wigan from Everton in the summer and the Championship club will surely expect the bidding to start at £10 million in the summer – particularly if there are clubs competing for his signature.