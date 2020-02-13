French Football Federation keen for Mbappe to play in the Olympics

Noel Le Graet, president of the French Football Federation, says he would like to see Kylian Mbappe represent France in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The 21-year-old has become the poster boy of French football in his fledgeling career, after starring at club level and helping France win the World Cup in Russia two years ago.

He has scored 13 goals in 34 caps for Les Bleus since making his debut as an 18-year-old in 2017.

With PSG, he has scored 24 goals in 28 matches this season and stepped up to be the main man following Neymar’s injury problems.

Now, he is being touted for a very busy summer with Le Graet keen to get him involved in the Olympics set up in Tokyo.

Competition rules state players must be aged 23 or under, barring three overage players in the squad, meaning Mbappe would be free to compete.

However, PSG may not be so receptive of his involvement, given his pending involvement with France in the summer European Championships.

Le Graet though is bullish about Mbappe’s chances of joining up with the squad in Tokyo and says the player is very keen to be involved.

“I’m going to call PSG to discuss it. Kylian Mbappé wants to. Our coach is very keen. Me? I would rather have him at the Olympics, especially for the image,” he said.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot could also play a part in Tokyo as one of the overage players.

The 24-year-old has not played for France since refusing to be named on the standby list for the World Cup.

And, Le Graet is hoping to take advantage of his international exile.

“I see with pleasure that he plays in a prestigious club and as a starter in recent times. And to my knowledge he is not disqualified,” he added.