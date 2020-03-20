Rivals must splash cash to land Lille star Osimhen

Lille

Share







Lille are set to tell rivals they must fork out at least 100million euros if they wish to secure the services of Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian striker has been attracting plenty of interest with his efforts in Ligue 1 this season and a number of clubs from across Europe are believed to be monitoring his situation in France.

Serie A giants AC Milan are thought to be the current frontrunners to snap up the forward, who has bagged 18 goals in 38 matches for Lille since making the switch from Wolfsburg.

The Rossoneri are certainly not alone in their interest, with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Real Madrid also being linked with the highly-rated 21-year-old.

However, Lille find themselves in the strong bargaining position, with Osimhen currently contracted to the club until the summer of 2024.

📸 Les Dogues s'imposent contre le @RCSA lors de la septième journée de @Ligue1Conforama avec un invité particulier en tribunes ✌ Vous le reconnaissez ? 😍 pic.twitter.com/riCqhqu8t8 — LOSC (@losclive) March 19, 2020

It was previously being reported the club would accept a fee in the region of £80million euros but with the interest and competition for Osimhen’s signature growing, reports from Italy have now claimed Lille are now holding out for closer to 100m euros.

Lille, who are in fourth place in the Ligue 1 table and pushing for more Champions League football for next season, are in no desperate need to sell and should they not reach a deal with a rival club this summer, then they will continue to enjoy Osimhen’s finishing for at least the start of next term in France.