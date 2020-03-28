Osimhen itching for return to action with Lille

Lille forward Victor Osimhen has confirmed he is desperate for the Ligue 1 season to resume once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

Nigeria international Osimhen has been in sparkling form since arriving at Lille from Belgian club Sporting Charleroi last summer, as he has netted 18 goals and provided six assists across all competitions to date, including 13 strikes in the French top flight.

Indeed, the 21-year-old has played a key role in guiding Lille to fourth in the Ligue 1 standings and they were just one point outside the Champions League positions prior to the postponement of the domestic season.

Osimhen’s impressive form has unsurprisingly courted attention from other clubs across Europe, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham having all been accredited with an interest.

However, Osimhen’s focus remains firmly on Lille at the moment, and he is looking forward to getting back playing for Christophe Galtier’s side as quickly as possible.

“I miss doing my job,” Osimhen posted on Instagram.

Osimhen, who has also scored four goals in nine appearances for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles team that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, certainly looks destined for a bright future for both club and country.

Indeed, former Nigeria striker Daniel Amokachi rates Osimhen as being the best player currently available to the three-time African champions, alongside Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.