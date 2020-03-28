Inter were the priority for Giroud in January

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has confirmed his priority had been to join Inter Milan during the January transfer window.

Giroud looked to be on his way out of Chelsea at the turn of the year, as he had struggled to force his way into Frank Lampard’s team over the first half of the season.

Inter were one of a number of clubs that showed an interest in Giroud during the winter, with Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte having been the manager that originally brought the France international to Stamford Bridge from Arsenal in 2018.

Lazio, Tottenham and Lyon were among the other clubs that showed an interest in Giroud and the 33-year-old has now confirmed that he did expect to leave Chelsea in January and his preferred destination had been Inter.

“In January, I saw myself far away from Chelsea,” Giroud told Telefoot. “I tried to leave in January. It was all done, but in the end Chelsea didn’t want to let me go.

“Everyone knows that Inter’s sporting project was the most interesting for me. Them aside, Lazio and Tottenham also looked at me.”

Giroud has actually enjoyed more game-time at Chelsea over recent months, thanks largely to Tammy Abraham’s fitness concerns and a dip in form for Michy Batshuayi.

However, the World Cup winner’s long-term future at Chelsea still remains up in the air, as he is out of contract this summer and Inter could well renew their interest come the end of the season.