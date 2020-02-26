Lyon life pleases January arrival Ekambi

Karl Toko Ekambi says he is enjoying his start to life on loan with Lyon and feels he has settled in well at the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Cameroon has made a positive start at the club having made a loan move from La Liga outfit Villarreal in the January window.

With two goals in six Ligue 1 appearances so far, Ekambi could play a big role in helping Lyon climb up from their current position of seventh place in the league table.

The 27-year-old feels things have gone well since his arrival back in the country of his birth and now the Paris-born forward is hoping he will be able to kick on and add further goals to his tally in the coming weeks.

“Everything is going very well on a personal level. I have had playing time. I’m not hard to live with,” Ekambi said. “I try to be available to the club, to my teammates. There are big matches to play. A competitor is boosted by all matches, regardless of the opponent.”

Those big matches start on Wednesday night with Lyon preparing to host Serie A champions Juventus in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Les Gones go into the match against Juve on the back of breaking a four-match winless run in the league by beating Metz over the weekend.

Ekambi feels there is now a positive mood in the Lyon camp following the success against Metz.

He added: “You can’t win every game. It’s a bad stretch. We will get back up and start a positive run of form.”